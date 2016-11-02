Electricity bills have risen 24.6% in the last six months: 14.75 Euros for the average user

A study carried out by FACUA-Consumers in Action has brought to light an increase of 24.6% in electricity bills over the last six months. The average user’s bill has raised no less than 14.75 Euros since April, when it was 60.03 Euros. In October, bills rose for the sixth consecutive time, being the second biggest increase in the entire year at 8.4% and put the average monthly bill at 74.78 Euros (indirect taxes included). The increase in October adds to the 1.5% in September, 0.9% in August, 1.6% in July, 9.6% in June and 0.8% in May, after a start to the year which produced successive decreases in electricity bills thanks to the greater influence that the renewable energy sector has had. Bills are still very close to the 76.81 Euros reached last December. FACUA war

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