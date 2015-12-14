The rise in prices represents no less than 500 Euros for the average user
Electricity has been 16.2% more expensive under Rajoy's Government than in the previous government term
The kW of contracted energy has increased by 64.6%, whereas the kWh of consumed energy has risen by 7.2%.
FACUA.org
España-14/12/2015
Electricity bills under Mariano Rajoy’s Government were 16.2% more expensive than during the previous government term. The price increase represents no less than 500 Euros for the average user. This is according to a study carried out by FACUA-Consumers in Action on electricity rates in place over the last two government terms.
FACUA analysed the rates passed during Zapatero‘s second term compared to Rajoy‘s Government. To compare the two, the association assessed rates based on the average monthly amount of the kW of contracted power, the kWh of energy consumed and the average users’ bill (who, according to the association’s study, consumes 366 kWh per month and has a contracted power supply of 4.4 kW).
Therefore, the ave
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