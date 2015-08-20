Electricity has increased by 76% in a decade: the average user pays 400 Euros more than in 2005

Electricity bills have gone up 76 % for the average user in only ten years, who in the last twelve months have paid 400 Euros more than in 2005. According to a study carried out by FACUA-Consumers in action, which holds previous governments’ shambolic energy policies, which pander to major energy companies’ interests, responsible for the colossal hike in prices. Using the rates in force between August 2014 and July 2015, the average user on the so-called the Voluntary Price for Minor Consumers (PVPC, according to its initials in Spanish) tariff paid 929.15 Euros for their electricity bills (an average of 77.43 Euros per month) compared to the 529.32 (44.11 per month) that they paid on the tariff adopted by the Government in 2004. According to a study carried out by FA

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