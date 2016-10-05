Electricity prices rose for the fifth consecutive month by 1.5%

The average consumer’s electricity bill rose in September for the fifth month in a row, according to the study carried out by FACUA-Consumers in Action. This month’s increase of 1.5% puts the average monthly bill at 69.01 Euros (indirect taxes included), exactly a euro more than in August. The increase was 0.9% in August, 1.6% in July, 9.6% in June, 0.8% in May, after a start to the year where there were consecutive decreases in bills thanks to the increased pressure of the renewable energy sector. Although the bill continues to come in at lower than the 76.81 Euros of last December, FACUA warns that the decreases of the first four months do not completely make up for the huge rise in prices during the 2012-2015 term which constituted 16.2% and 500 Euros for th

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