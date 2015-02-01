Electricity suffers an annual rise of 17.7% in January, according to an analysis of FACUA

Last analysis made by FACUA-Consumers in Action shows that the electricity bill has suffered an annual rise of 17.7%. Average user’s bill has gone from 67.62 to 79.62 Euros per month (indirect taxes included), a difference of up to 12 Euros. FACUA has compared the current tariff of kW per hour and average tariff of kW per hour of January 2015 applicable to the so-called Volunteer Price for the Small Consumer (PVPC, according to its initials in Spanish) with the consolidated tariff of January 2014, when Ministry of Industry, Energy and Tourism cancelled the tendering system created by the previous Government. kW per hour of used energy has raised 17.7%, while kW of contracted electric load has increased 17.9%. Last December, average user’s bill was 76.61

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