Endesa pays FACUA Cordoba member 5000 Euros for wrongfully passing their details onto the free market without permission

After FACUA’s intervention, Endesa Energy SA has reimbursed 5009 Euros to a customer whose details they passed onto the free market’s regulated PVPC tarif which was maintained for five years, without her express consent. Olga R.A., Cordoba, originally registered with Endesa Energy XXI in May of 2013 with a semi-regulated PVPC tariff (Voluntary Price for the Small Consumer, according to its initials in Spanish -a tariff that has its price controlled by the Ministry of Industry, only available for those with an electricity power less than 10kW). In December of the same year, without informing her, the company cancelled her contract and passed on her details to the Endesa’s branch of free market electricity, Endesa Energy SA, where she would then be

Únete gratis para acceder a este contenido Hacerme socioIniciar sesión