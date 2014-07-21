Endesa refunds an associate of FACUA 1,160 Euros after a year of irregularly billing a vacant house
The energy provider admits that they didn't read the meters for 12 months because it was broken down, but hasn't been able to explain the repeated miscalculations on the estimated billings during that period.
FACUA.org
España-21/07/2014
Endesa has refunded Francisco S.F., associate of FACUA from Seville, the amount of 1,159.83 Euros, admitting that they had been irregularly billing a house that had been vacant for eight years, without any energy consumption at all.
According to what the company has finally admitted, the meter on the house was broken down, and this is why they didn’t measure the energy use correctly during that period of time. So, they used an estimated meter read to bill. But instead of using the meter reads of the previous year, that was 0 kWh, it applied totally baseless amounts without explaining why.
Given Endesa’s refusal to correct the error or even to send the invoices to the person affected, Francisco decided to hand matters over to FACUA so that they cou
Únete gratis para acceder a este contenido