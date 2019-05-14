Endesa reimburses 1,500 euros to a customer they had accused of manipulating the electric meter without proof

Following the claim by FACUA Seville, 13958Endesa Energía XXI SL found themselves forced to return 1,535 euros to a customer in Gelves (Seville) unduly charged after being accused of manipulating the electric meter without competently proving their claim. The falsely accused, who was reimbursed for two years of electricity, had to pay these bills upfront to avoid a blackout. The Ministry of Economy of Andalusia have determined that «the existence of an anomaly in the measurement equipment has not been verified, therefore the charges made by such a concept can not be ruled appropriate«. The Administration considers a technical report by the company inspecting the meter, without the presence of the accused as witness, is not enough to prove manipulation. July

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