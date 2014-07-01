EU delays once more the definitive removing of roaming charges with another price cut

FACUA-Consumers in Action considers that the new caps on roaming charges for calls, text and charges introduced by the European Parliament and in force since last July 1 on the 28 countries of the Union are only delaying the complete abolition of these unjustified charges. The association has been criticising the high prices of these extra charges of roaming which give billionaire benefits to the big operators since 2007. Meanwhile, last April, the European Parliament decided to set the date to the definitive abolition of this extra charge, expected on December 15, 2015. So, for the next year and a half, these companies will continue increasing their abundant profits at the expense of users, who are paying an extra charge that should be already abolished, and not cut back, on a c

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