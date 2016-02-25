Every parliament group except the People's Party have promised to pave the way for energy self-consumption

Every single parliamentary group has signed a protocol of agreement to develop the electricity self-consumption, apart from the People’s Party (PP, right-wing). This act took place this Wednesday during a press conference at the Spanish Parliament. This agreement was also backed by a broad representation of civil society, including FACUA-Consumers in Action. Consumers, trade unions, business associations, environmentalists and social movements are striving for self-consumption as a key instrument in energy democratisation, the fight against climate change and indeed job creation. Parliamentary groups who have signed the agreement promise to pass the set of articles (within the scope of their responsibility) in the document of urgent measures on self-su

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