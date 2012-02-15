Facing lack of response, FACUA reports Vitaldent for its latest publicity campaign

Facing the lack of response from Vitaldent, FACUA has reported the company to the General Secretary of Health and Consumers at the Ministry of Health, Social Services and Equality as well as consumer protection authorities in several autonomous communities for its publicity campaign Make peace with your dentist. FACUA asked Vitaldent to retract these advertisements because they give out a pejorative and degrading image of professionals within the sector and encourage xenophobic stereotypes. In the adverts there are dentists who show dubious professionalism, in many cases with distinct Latin American accents in a sordid environment which scares the patients so much they end up running away. In one of the adverts a client ends up saying to her dentist who has a

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