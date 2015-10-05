FACUA advises against taking cars to the garage if Volkswagen does not guarantee that they will maintain their performance

FACUA-Consumers in Action advises against taking cars affected by the Volkswagen Group emmissions scandal in for modifications if the Group does not provide a written guarantee that the car’s performance will not be affected. The multinational has announced that its brands will contact affected vehicle owners «to keep them informed of the situation and the next steps«. However, FACUA notes that the Volkswagen Group still has not specified how it intends to recall and modify the 11 million diesel vehicles affected by its emissions fraud -nearly 700,000 sold in Spain- and whether this will lead to a loss of power in these vehicles or an increase in fuel consumption. FACUA criticizes the shameful inaction of consumer protection authorities in the face of the frau

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