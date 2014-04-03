FACUA advises asking for compensation for economic damages caused by the strike at Lufthansa

FACUA–Consumers in Action recommends the passengers of the 3,800 flights affected by the strike at Lufthansa to demand compensation for the economic damage they suffered. Furthermore, passengers should not just agree to the simple refunding of the ticket if their contract has been cancelled instead of modifying the date of the journey. Work stoppage by pilots could affect around 425,000 passengers until next Wednesday, 4th April. The association points out that Lufthansa cannot avoid the responsibility and argue, as airlines usually do, that the strike is an extraordinary and inevitable circumstance. The strike, called by a German trade union, is due to the intention of the airline to modify the conditions for the early retirement of pilots. F

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