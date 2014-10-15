FACUA advises checking that the budget for adapting the tv aerial does not exceed the Government grant

FACUA-Consumers in Action recommends users whose neighbouring communities must adapt their aerials before the mandatory update resulted from the digital dividend, to ask for several budgets before hiring a specialist to do it. The association reminds that, in order to continue watching all of the channels available, users must adapt their equipment before the end of the year, given the relocation of television frequencies from the 800 MHz band, to accommodate for the 4G mobile networks. The association bemoans the information campaign’s delay and is disappointed that the corresponding Royal Decree is yet to be published to regulate the essential aids and preventing users from paying out of their pockets for the mandatory update. In order to continue receiving

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