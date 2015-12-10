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FACUA advises consumers affected by the Volkswagen fraud not to follow the company's recall
The company has started communicating the recall but hasn't detailed if the changes they intend to make to cars with the defeat device will affect cars' features.
FACUA.org
España-10/12/2015
FACUA-Consumers in Action advises consumers affected by the Volkswagen fraud not to follow the company’s recall. The German company has started communicating the recall to the owners of diesel cars with defeat devices that irregularly allow them to pass Nitrogen Oxides (Nox) tests. In their letter, the company says that they will start the recall soon and that the recall will involve a «software update» so that cars will comply with the law again regarding NOx emissions.
The association highlights that in this communication the company continues not specifying whether the changes they intend to implement in the cars affected (all of them diesel cars with motors model EA 189 TDI 1.6, 1.2 and 2.0) will also imply changes in the cars’ features, such as performance
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