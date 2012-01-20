FACUA advises that users of Megaupload have the right to get back their private archives

FACUA-Consumers in Action warns that users of Megaupload have the right to access their information stored in their computer servers therefore the United States government should give them back. FACUA has asked the Spanish government to act in the interest Spanish citizens and demand that the United States government adopt the necessary measures to guarantee the return of their private archived materials. FACUA wants to make clear its position is not defending the interests of Megaupload nor multi-nationals in the cultural industries but the fundamental rights of citizens. The association stresses Megaupload was a repository of archives of information that millions of computer users have shared and stored legally independent of illicit or illegal activity. M

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