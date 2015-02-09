FACUA advises those affected by Corporación Dermoestética closure to request their pending treatments

FACUA-Consumers in Action advises all users affected by Corporación Dermoestética (cosmetic surgery clinics) closure to request the company to give them their pending treatments, even though the company is in state of insolvency. Despite the situation, the service must be given, according to Article 44 of Law 22/2003, of July 9, of insolvency, except there is an agreement in court about the suspended business activities. The Association also advises that the complaints are submitted in writing and by a mean that proves the reception, such as a registered letter, registered fax, etc. In addition, FACUA recommends those who have a financing contract linked to their treatments, with the company itself or with the financing company working with it, to request the

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