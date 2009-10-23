FACUA advises those affected by the Iberia strike to ask for financial compensation

FACUA-Consumers in Action advises the Iberian ticket holders affected by the cabin crew strike that they can demand financial compensation and damages. Therefore, they should not settle for a simple refund of the ticket if they cancel the contract instead of changing the flight to an alternative day. The strike called for next Monday and Tuesday by the unions CTA and Sitcpla will affect some 400 flights. The strike especially affects the Madrid connections to Andalusia, Valencia, Basque Country, Asturias, Galicia, and Barcelona. The suspended flights also connect Madrid to the main European cities such as Lisbon, Paris, London, Brussels, Amsterdam and Frankfurt. FACUA has begun to receive numerous inquiries from travellers who will find themselves affected by the strike.

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