FACUA advises users of PlayStation Network to cancel their credit cards

FACUA-Consumers in Action advises users of the online gaming platform and multimedia content of PlayStation Network (PSN), who have registered their credit cards, to cancel them immediately. FACUA believes this is a necessary precaution due to the possibility that credit or debit cards may be used fraudulently. This is down to the massive theft of data from the Sony network. Obviously, it is better to prevent fraud altogether than to take action after it has happened. Therefore, the association recommends users to cancel their cards, considering that the stolen data may be sufficient to withdraw money or make purchases online using the bank accounts of PSN clients. FACUA advises consumers to ask financial institutions to cancel their cards, and to explain speci

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