155 brands, analized
FACUA alerts that 9 out of 10 breakfast cereals contain excessive levels of sugar
Junk Food Generation, slogan of the campaign launched within the framework of the World Consumer Rights Day to demand improvements in the regulations of the food's composition, labelling and advertisement.
FACUA.org
España-13/03/2008
Nine out of ten breakfast cereals have excessive levels of sugar, which turn them into real candies. This is one of the conclusions of the research made in Spain over 155 cereal brands by FACUA-Consumers in Action within the framework of the campaign Junk Food Generation.
86% (134) of the cereals analized by FACUA contain excessive levels of sugar, figure that increases to 88% of the thirty nine brands specifically addressed to children through fiction characters, games, gifts and promotions related to movies and cartoons…
The saturated fats are very high in 16% (25) of the 155 cereals analized. Regarding the amount of salt, the levels are very high in 25% (38) of these products.
FACUA reminds that the excessive consumption of sugar is linked to too
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