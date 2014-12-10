FACUA alerts that the tariffs that the energy companies offer on the so called 'free market' are on average up to 14.4% more expensive
The Association compares tariffs by Iberdrola, Endesa, Gas Natural Fenosa, EDP Energía and E.On, versus theVoluntary Price for the Small Consumer (PVPC) tariff.
FACUA.org
España-10/12/2014
FACUA-Consumers in Action alerts that the tariffs that the energy companies offer on the so called free market (as opposed to the tariff semi regulated by the Government -both offered for consumers to choose-) are on average up to 14.4% more expensive.
In a comparative study conducted this December, (see table in Spanish), FACUA uncovered numerous misleading techniques used by energy companies in their attempt to win over customers. Suppliers in the private sector lure people with deals with seemingly more advantageous tariffs than the rate of the semi regulated Voluntary Price for the Small Consumer (PVPC according to its initials in Spanish).
Thus, looking at
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