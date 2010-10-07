FACUA analyses mobile internet tariffs

FACUA-Consumers in Action has conducted a comparative study on the rates of mobile and wireless USB internet with nine telecom companies. The study includes over forty offers from Movistar, Vodafone, Orange, Yoigo, Simyo, Másmovil, Pepephone, Eroski Móvil and Carrefour Móvil. Of the deals analyzed, there is no real flat rate mobile Internet deal offering users a fixed monthly price. In most cases, the speed slows down radically once the download limit, set by companies between 100 Mb to 5 Gb, is exceeded. There are also cases where the monthly rate increases after passing the download limit. Alternatively, there are tariffs charging a fixed daily price with a download limit after which the speed is reduced, while other deals base their ra

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