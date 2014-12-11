Tariffs vary up to 132% in 2014
FACUA analyses taxi tariffs in 45 cities: Tarragona, San Sebastian, Gerona and Pamplona, the most expensive cities
The association opposes a more expensive night service during the weekends and fixed tariffs to and from airports.
FACUA.org
España-11/12/2014
FACUA-Consumers in Action has carried out an analysis on taxis tariffs of 45 cities (see charts in Spanish) in 2014. It shows differences of up to 131.7% for similar trips.
Tarragona has the most expensive taxi tariffs, according to the study, followed by San Sebastian, Gerona and Pamplona. The cities with the cheapest tariffs are Las Palmas of Grand Canary, Arrecife (Lanzarote) and Santa Cruz de Tenerife.
The biggest differences per ride are on the shortest day rides (minimum fare plus a kilometre or minimum charge). For this ride prices vary from the 5.33 Euros charged in San Sebastian to the 2.30 Euros charged in Arrecife, differences of up to 131.7%.
The most expe
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