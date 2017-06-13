FACUA and the Prosecutor's Office appeal the file of Movistar Fusion case

FACUA-Consumers in Action and the Prosecutor’s Office have appealed the file of the Movistar Fusion class action submitted by the association against Telefónica de España (Movistar) in response to the company’s illegal increase of the Movistar Fusión deal tariff, that was launched and advertised for years with the promise of keeping them «forever«. Last 21 of March took place the preliminary hearing, but the presiding judge of Madrid’s Commercial Court Number 8 decided to cancel it to decide if he admitted Telefónica’s appeal. The company argued that FACUA should had notified each one of the four million clients of Movistar Fusion that it was to sue the company so they could join the class action. On 5 April, the judge ru

Únete gratis para acceder a este contenido Hacerme socioIniciar sesión