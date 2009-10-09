FACUA Andalusia plans a meeting in Cádiz between consumers' organizations from Spain and Latin America

On the occasion of the Bicentenary of the Cádiz Constitution of 1812, the Federation of Consumers in Action of Andalusia-FACUA is planning to hold in this city a meeting between consumers’ organizations from Spain and Latin America. The objective is to exchange experiences and go in depth into the importance of the consumers and users movement within the framework of the development of the democratic societies. With the purpose of presenting the project to consumers’ organizations from Latin America and the Caribbean, the Secretary General of FACUA Cádiz and member of the Board of FACUA Andalusia, Jesús Yesa Herrera, will participate as a speaker in Saint Dominic. He will take part in the First International Encounter about the role of consumer

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