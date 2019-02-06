FACUA appeals to Carcedo, demanding the President of the CCU be suggested by the associations who make up the Council, rather than the Government

FACUA-Consumers in Action is appealing to the Minister of Health, Consumer Affairs and Social Welfare, María Luisa Carcedo, demanding that the President of Spain’s Consumer and User Council (CCU, according to its initials in Spanish), be put forward by the associations which make up the council, rather than the Government. In Tuesday night, the Ministry of Health announced they would be dismissing the President of the CCU, Carlos Lasarte, who had been elected earlier that day, «following a conflict of interest being identified«. The Civil Law Professor had hidden the fact that on the same day he was chosen for the role, Martínez-Echevarría law firm would also announce that he had accepted the role of «Director of Consumer P

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