FACUA asks for the withdrawal of the spirits with more than 20º in Czech Republic s market

Given the existence of a network dedicated to adulteration with methanol has killed at least thirty deaths since early September, FACUA-Consumers in Action recommends drinking no more than 20 degrees, if alcohol comes from ​​Czech Republic. This thursday, FACUA addressed a letter to the Health Minister Ana Mato, asking her to implement the necessary protocols to prevent the entry of these products in Spain and work with the regions in the existing preventive withdrawal of the Spanish market . The Czech government announced yesterday that it would prevent the output of these products in its borders, but it is possible that the spirits were already circulating in different countries such as Spain. The association warns that the labelin

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