FACUA asks Ombudswoman to investigate the illegality made by the new electricity billing

FACUA-Consumers in Action has requested an investigation about the illegalities committed by the new electricity billing approved by the government to Soledad Becerril, Spanish Ombudswoman. This Wednesday April 9, the association has introduced a complaint to the Ombudswoman. In it, the organisation claims that the new system to fix electricity tariffs violates the Energy Act as much as consumer protection legislation. FACUA already reported this last 3 of April to the President of the European Comission, José Manuel Durão Barroso, as the electricity tariff model also fails to fulfill European directives on electricity, consumer protection and unfair terms. In its letter to the Ombudswoman, FACUA warns that the chaotic tariff mod

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