FACUA asks that the Ministry of Development consider flights to Spanish islands and autonomous cities a public service

FACUA- Consumers in Action has sent a letter to the Ministry of Development demanding that it guarantee regional cohesion and mobility between mainland Spain and both the autonomous communities of the Balearic and Canary Islands, and the autonomous cities of Ceuta and Melilla. The letter asked that the Ministry do this by declaring flights to overseas territories as a Public Service Obligation (PSO), and defining its scope and contents, given the extent to which these territories depend on this type of transportation. In the letter, the association laid out the demands they had already presented last July following the Proposición no de Ley (PNL, according to its initials in Spanish – a non-legislative motion), being passed by Spain’s Congress’ Dev

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