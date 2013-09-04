FACUA asks that the potential fine to the automobile industry consider the subsidies it's granted

Considering the initiation of disciplinary proceedings by the National Competition Commission (CNC) against multiple car manufacturers, FACUA-Consumers in Action asks that the potential penalty sum weighs up the damage not only suffered by consumers, but also by the State. FACUA points out that the automobile industry is not only constantly gaining from the continual national and regional promotional buying campaigns, such as the Plan Pive (a government incentive plan to buy efficient vehicles), but they also receive numerous grants for simply producing cars. The CNC investigates Nissan, Renault, Toyota, Chrysler, General Motors, Fiat Group, Ford, Chevrolet, Hyundai, Honda, Kia Motors, Peugeot, Citroën, Volkswagen Audi Spain, Seat, Urban Science and Snap-On Solutions,

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