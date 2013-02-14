FACUA asks the AEPD to fine Endesa for demanding a user to pay a non-existent debt
The victim spent months receiving letters, texts and phone calls from a debt collection company threatening to include him in its debt records.
FACUA.org
España-14/02/2013
FACUA-Consumers in Action has denounced Endesa Energía to the Spanish Agency of Data Protection (AEPD) for demanding that a user pays a non-existent debt through a debt collection company that threatened to include him in its debt records.
The victim, Máximo Pradera Sánchez, from Madrid, dropped out of the gas marketing service Endesa in May 2012 and paid one month after the outstanding bill, for the ammount of 875,49 euros.
Subsequently, and without Endesa having taken a moment to contact him, the debt collection company Corporación Legal began to demand the payment of that bill through letters, texts and persistent phone cal
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