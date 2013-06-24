FACUA asks the AEPD to investigate Facebook after it exposed 6 million users' data

FACUA-Consumers in Action has requested that the Spanish Data Protection Agency (AEPD) investigates social-networking site Facebook for a security breach which has exposed the telephone numbers and email addresses of six million of its users, some of them in Spain. «A technical problem caused your telephone number or email address to become accessible to other individuals». This is the way in which the social network is going about informing its users so that they recognise that «it’s possible that some people may have been supplied with additional email addresses or phone numbers» on using the personal information download tool. FACUA demands that the AEPD determine whether Facebook has breached the «principle of data secur

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