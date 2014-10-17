FACUA asks the Data Protection Agency to investigate the security breach of Dropbox

FACUA-Consumers in Action has sent a letter to the Spanish Data Protection Agency urging it to investigate the alleged security breach of Dropbox. This week, it has been revealed the theft of seven million user names and passwords, but the company has denied having a security problem. Dropbox, the company running the popular cloud storage service, denied suffering a cyber attack and declared that the password cracking had taken place on other websites. FACUA argues that, by failing to implement sufficient security measures, the company has violated data security principle as stated by the Article 9 of Law 15/1999, dated on December the 13th, on the protection of personal data. The article states that «the owner of the storage system, and in the

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