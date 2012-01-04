FACUA asks women with breast implants to check the manufacturer to see if they were made with a gel that has a high risk of leakage

FACUA-Consumers in Action recommend that all women with breast implants should check the name of manufacturer to see if they came from the French company Poly Implant Prosthetics (PIP), who were the third biggest seller in the world and used a gel that does not comply with sanitary regulations and has a high risk of leakage. Because of these concerns FACUA advises those with implants from PIP that they should have them removed because of the risk to their health due to the possibility of leakage. The association advises that the clinics where the operations were carried out should pay the cost of removal and replacement of new safe implants. The existence of irregularities in the manufacture of the implants sold to consumers implicates the businesses that brought them and

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