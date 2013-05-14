FACUA attends seminar on European transport networks carried out by the European Parliament

On May 13th, close to 150 representatives from Spain’s sectors implicated in the reform of trans-European networks took part in the seminar Las Redes Transeuropeas de Transporte (2014-2020). El Parlamento Europeo decide (Trans-European Transport Networks (2014-2020). The European Parliament decides) carried out by the European institution at the Palacio de Congresos conference centre in Valencia. The member of the board of directors of FACUA Comunidad Valenciana, Cayetano Moya, attended to represent the consumer rights organisation. European MP’s, local authorities, regional as well as national, came together as representatives of the entire sector and were able to debate and evaluate the legislation before its approval.

Únete gratis para acceder a este contenido Hacerme socioIniciar sesión