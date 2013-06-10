FACUA attends seminar to revise the European Directive on tobacco

FACUA–Consumers in Action, has attended the conference, Revisión de la Directiva sobre productos del tabaco. El Parlamento Europeo decide (The review of the Tobacco Products Directive. The Parliament decides), which took place at the Palacio de Congresos conference centre in Valencia on the 7th June. The European Parliament in Spain organised the initiative with the objective to debate over the tobacco legislation, which will be voted on at the end of this year by the Euro Parliament. Silvia Garcia, the general secretary of FACUA Comunidad Valenciana, attended to represent the organisation. Garcia has welcomed the directive as a way to open the door to the regulated use of electronic cigarettes and the

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