FACUA believes closing websites without judicial review to be the latest attack on freedom of speech

FACUA-Consumers in Action, refuses to support the reform to the Law on Intellectual Property (Royal Legislative Decree 1/1996 – 12 April 1996), popularly known as Ley Sinde (Sinde Law), due to the name of the Minister who promoted it, which proposes that websites be closed without needing prior approval of the judiciary, and with no kind of judiciary review over disciplinary proceedings. The association believes this measure to represent a backwards step on the matter of freedom of speech, leaving the decision to shut down a page in the hands of an administration committee (the Second Section of the Intellectual Property Commission – a body responsible for the safeguarding of intellectual property rights in Spain), rather than a judicial body. The te

Únete gratis para acceder a este contenido Hacerme socioIniciar sesión