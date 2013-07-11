FACUA believes cutting contraceptive funding is a new attack on women's rights

FACUA-Consumers in Action considers that funding withdrawal for a dozen types of third generation oral contraceptives, starting on August 1, is an attack on women’s reproductive rights. The association questions whether there might not be ideological motives behind the decision to withdraw funding for -according to experts- theoretically more modern and less damaging drugs, which were being subsidised by Spanish Social Security. FACUA also reminds readers that these medicines are not only used as contraceptives, but rather as treatment for hormonal imbalances, acne and even to prevent certain types of cancer and disease. This is why FACUA demands that the Ministry of Health, Social Services and Equality publicise which reports exactly lead them to affirm that

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