Removal of preventative suspension
FACUA believes the Government has no excuse for denying immigrants the right to the heath service after the order of the Constitutional Court
The association considers the decree relating to Basque regulations opens the door to other communities to cope with the restrictive measures of President Rajoy.
FACUA.org
España-18/12/2012
FACUA-Consumers in Action welcomes the lifting of the precautionary suspension of the rule ordered by the Constitutional Court (CC), that permits the Basque Government to continue to provide medical cards to illegal immigrants.
The Tribunal has accepted the argument of the Basque Government over «the benefit of emitting risks for the health of society as a whole», a right which could be «distorted» by the «mere consideration of a possible saving that has not yet been confirmed».
For FACUA, this decree opens the door for other autonomous communities to be able to face the cuts being carried out by Mariano Rajoy´s government not only in health, but also in rights such as education.
The association considers that t
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