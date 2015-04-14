FACUA calls consumers to take part on actions against TTIP on April 18, Global Day of Action
The association rejects the free trade agreement that the USA and the EU are secretly negotiating and which has the sole objective of deepening on liberalising and privatising the most essential public services, in addition to prioritizing big corporations over people.
FACUA.org
España-14/04/2015
FACUA-Consumers in Action calls citizens to take part on the Global Day of Action against the Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership (TTIP) next Saturday, April 18 in different European cities (many of them in Spain). In addition, it encourages social networks users to show their rejection to TTIP using the hashtag #April18DoA (or #18AnoalTTIP in Spanish). The association rejects this agreement secretly negotiated by the USA and the EU which has the sole objective of deepening on liber
Únete gratis para acceder a este contenido