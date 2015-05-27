FACUA calls for a law to avoid food waste by supermarkets

FACUA-Consumers in Action requests the central Government and the autonomous communities to take legal measures to prevent food waste in supermarkets. The association asks for a rule prohibiting supermarkets and hypermarkets to throw food away or destroy food still suitable for human consumption so that they can be donated to soup kitchens, food banks and NGOs that help families in need. These measures would go beyond the recent Energy Transition Act passed in France, whose main objective is environmental protection. The French law requires all supermarkets of more than 400 square meters to give their product surplus to organizations dedicated to feed animals or to manufacture agricultural fertilizers. This allows decreasing the amount of wasted food. In a survey by FACUA, eighte

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