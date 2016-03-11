FACUA calls for an investigation into the 'disappearance' of Springsteen tickets and their immediate resale

FACUA-Consumers in Action has called on Consumer and Public Entertainment authorities in Madrid’s regional Government to investigate the process of ticket sales for Bruce Springsteen’s concert via the platform Ticketmaster. This has happened after hundreds of users reported that when tickets were sold out in less than two hours, hundreds of them were put up on another website which also belongs to the cited company. Seatwave.es, a website specialising in the resale of tickets from individual users, immediately had the same tickets for the same concert available at prices that are almost double the original price (which Ticketmaster had already included a 10% fee for «delivery charges»). To cite an example, tickets costing 106 Euros were selling for 175 Euros, a

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