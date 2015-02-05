FACUA calls for an investigation into which companies are profiting illegally from 902 lines and denounces 16 providers of these lines

FACUA-Consumers in Action has requested consumer and telecommunicatons authorities to open an investigation in order to find out which companies are profiting illegally from using customer service lines with the 902 prefix in order to appropriate a percentage of the amount paid by users for calls. FACUA has denounced sixteen telecommunications services providors which offer 902 lines with the claim of financial gain for each call received. These companies, as much as the clients who use these lines for profit are in violation of legislation on consumer protection as well as telecommnications. 902 lines have special tariffs and are not included in the contracts and flat rate tariffs offered by telecommunications companies, so calls to these numbers constitute a significant

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