FACUA calls for legal improvements so that no manufacturer prevents the free choice of garage during the guarantee

FACUA-Consumers in Action celebrates the resolution of the National Competition Commission (CNC) for the charge of 181,856 euros to Mazda for restricting the owner of a vehicle to their freedom to choose a garage. For the association, this resolution confirms the freedom that users have to choose vehicle maintenance in independent establishments during the period of guarantee. FACUA insists to the Government the importance of legislating these situations to ensure this right is clear and effective, to stop brands that circumvent the rules set out in Regulation 461/2010, of the 27th of May, in the European Union. The association believes that the wording of the text, applicable in Spain, is cumbersome and allows for exceptions regulated with ob

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