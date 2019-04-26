FACUA calls for participation in the 28A elections: "it is an act of democratic responsibility"

FACUA-Consumers in Action addresses all citizens and calls for them to participate in the upcoming elections next Sunday the 28th of April. The association invites everyone to vote for political parties that commit to defending the rights of users facing abuse from large companies and bring about measures to prevent such dramatic situations as evictions and elevated prices for housing as well as liberalized essential services like electricity. FACUA considers it imperative for the government to commit to making a reality the Article 51 of the Constitution of Spain, which states that «public authorities will guarantee the defence of consumers» instead of turning the other cheek in cases of serious fraud taking place in various business sectors. «An act

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