FACUA calls for swift action from the Insurance Compensation Consortium in the wake of the Alboran Sea earthquake

FACUA-Consumers in Action calls for swift action from the Insurance Compensation Consortium, asking them to settle claims as soon as possible for victims of the earthquake that happened in the early hours of this Monday morning. They are asked not to wait until the legal deadlines come into place to take action. The National Geographic Institute (IGN according to its acronym in Spanish) recorded a 6.3 magnitude earthquake at 4.22 this morning with its epicentre located 162 kilometres southeast of Malaga, in the Alboran Sea. The earthquake mainly affected the autonomous city of Melilla, but it was also felt on the coast in Malaga as well as in Granada, Almeria, Cadiz, Seville and Jaen. The association calls on the relevant authorities in Melilla, the Spanish Government̵

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