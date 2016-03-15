15 March, World Consumer Rights Day
FACUA calls for the fight against the "inescapable cases of malpractice" which are growing due to governmental "inaction"
FACUA Secretary-General, Olga Ruiz, highlights the importance of the consumer movement as a "balancing counterweight" to company interests.
FACUA.org
España-15/03/2016
FACUA-Consumers in Action stresses the need and importance to promote the protection of consumers and users in present-day society, where «governmental inaction, along with growing malpractice and inequality» are leading to «more power being handed over to those who caused the crisis». A crisis that has particularly damaged «the most vulnerable private households«.
This is coming from Olga Ruiz, Secretary-General of FACUA, in light of World Consumer Rights Day, which is taking place this Tuesday 15 March. The association will take to the streets in twenty-four cities throughout Spain (in Spanish), in order to raise awareness about the importance of «fighting» against «
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