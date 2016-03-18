FACUA calls on the Government and Regions to urge banks to refund money in loans that have negative interest

FACUA-Consumers in Action calls on the Government and Regions to urge the bank to refund money from loans with negative interest, as the Portuguese authorities and banking supervisor have already done. The association hopes that political groups represented in the Congress and regional parliaments will call for measures to be applied to prevent the banking sector from side-stepping the law again, as was the case with base lending rates. FACUA demands that the Ministries of the Economy and Health, which deal with consumer protection policies, enforce compliance with mortgage contracts. It also calls for measures to be adopted so consumer authorities in all seventeen regions can protect users and have the power to fine banks that side-step legislation protecting consumers. T

Únete gratis para acceder a este contenido Hacerme socioIniciar sesión