FACUA calls on the Ministry of Industry to eliminate the additional cost of 902 numbers and include these in flat rate tariffs

FACUA-Consumers in Action are calling on the Ministry of Industry, Energy and Tourism to remove the unjustified additional costs involved with calls to 902 numbers. The association argues that the cost of these calls should be equated with the relevant geographic prefixes and, that way, included in flate rate tariffs and customer’ contracts. This is one of the demands raised by FACUA in their submissions to the draft Order expected to be approved by the Ministry, an Order that will assign public resources to numerating premium rate telephone services and setting conditions for their use. The association has also sent its its demands to the Advisory Council for Telecommunications and the Information Society (Catsi) and the Council of Consumers and Users (CCU). FACUA

Únete gratis para acceder a este contenido Hacerme socioIniciar sesión