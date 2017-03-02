Calls for companies to be forced to offer standard numbers
FACUA celebrates that CJEU has banned 902 and other high cost customer service
The association expects that the consumer authorities will sanction the 20 companies that have been denounced recently.
FACUA.org
España-02/03/2017
FACUA-Consumers in Action celebrates that the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) considers it illegal to use high-cost lines for customer service (in Spain, numbers prefixed with 902, among others). The European High Court today issued a ruling stating that the telephone number of after-sales services should not exceed the price of a standard telephone call.
The association has already denounced twenty companies that commit these irregularities and it’s preparing new denounces against other companies with similar practices. FACUA calls on the region
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